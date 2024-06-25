Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A former tour pro has been told he was “very very close” to going to prison after burning down his family home.

Francis McGuirk, a former European and Challenge Tour player once ranked 691st in the world, set fire to the £900,000 property in Kent after the breakdown of his marriage to wife, Sarah.

According to the court report obtained by the Metro, McGuirk told firefighters who attended the scene that he “didn’t want the b***h to have everything”.

Before the arson attack, which happened in June last year, the 50-year-old had sent his estranged wife messages saying he was going to “burn the house to the ground” with him inside.

While Sarah and their three daughters were away, McGuirk locked himself in with their dog, Dolly.

“Knowing the address would be empty, the defendant let himself in [and] locked the doors before snapping the keys in the locks from the inside,” prosecutor Caroline Knight told Canterbury Crown Court.

“He first tried to start a fire using some cooking oil, which didn’t take, so he then set fire to some cushions in the living room using lighter fluid.”

During the incident at the Sandwich residence, McGuirk sent voice messages to his wife to explain what he was doing – including a note to say he wouldn’t harm the dog. “I’ll probably throw Dolly out of the window in a minute so that’s all good,” he said.

McGuirk’s plan was foiled when a passer-by saw smoke and called emergency services, who managed to extinguish the flames and rescue the pet.

The golfer, who made one Open Championship appearance in 2011 at nearby Royal St George’s, was treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.

Defence barrister Danny Moore said McGuirk’s psychiatric evaluations “view the commission of the offence as a genuine suicide attempt”.

He added: “There were other intentions wrapped up in the behaviour, but underlying this, there is someone who has had serious psychiatric problems.

“One of the punishments the defendant has suffered as a result of this action is that he hasn’t seen his children since the day of this offence.

“Your honour knows that the defendant has been a professional golfer and he hopes to return to this once these proceedings have come to an end.”

McGuirk, formerly a professional at Princes Golf Club and now residing in Sevenoaks, spoke only to confirm his name and a guilty plea for arson.

Delivering his verdict, recorder Edmund Fowler said: “I do find that there was an intent to cause very serious damage.

“I don’t find that it was simply a consequence of him wanting to kill himself. There are other ways to do that without destroying a family home by fire. It was based on spite.

“That being said, culpability is affected considerably by his mental state at the time. What I take from the character references is that he does accept what he did was quite disgraceful and causes real harm to other people, and he has taken responsibility for that.

“You caused considerable damage and psychological harm to others. You also harmed your own children. Your daughters were forced to leave their home during an already difficult period of their lives.

“This did start out as a serious attempt to kill yourself and that does to my mind reduce your culpability, and you have since sought help to improve your mental health and your drinking problem.”

McGuirk was handed a custodial sentence of 20 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay more than £13,000 in costs. He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid community service, attend 30 rehabilitation sessions, and take part in alcohol abstinence monitoring for 120 days. He was also slapped with a five-year restraining order forbidding him to contact his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Fowler added: “Mr McGuirk, I make it very clear to you that were you to commit any offence within the next two years, you would be brought back here and almost certainly go straight into custody. You have come very very close to going straight inside.”

