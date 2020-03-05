search
HomeGolf NewsTour POSTPONES remainder of season due to coronavirus

Golf News

Tour POSTPONES remainder of season due to coronavirus

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2020
Mena Tour coronavirus professional golf Sunshine Tour Ryan Lumsden The Masters
Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe like wildfire, one professional golf tour has announced the postponement of the remainder of its season.

The MENA Golf Tour, a development circuit in the Middle East and North Africa, founded in 2011 by the Dubai-based Shaikh Maktoum Golf Foundation, has taken the decision to call off the final six events of its 2020 season.

The tour, affiliated to the R&A and the Arab Golf Federation and which serves as a gateway to the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, has events running from January to April.

• Rory expects to win at least "one major" this year

• Azinger responds to "that European Tour" criticism

• Reed winning is "proof there is no God"

Scotland's Ryan Lumsden won the most recent of those, which concluded yesterday, to climb to third on the tour's Order of Merit.

However, less than 24 hours on, the organisers of the circuit have conceded defeat - for now, at least - in the fight with coronavirus.

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP.1

"As an international tour, the health and safety of our players, staff, venue partners and partners is our paramount goal," read a statement. "Accordingly we re going to postpone the final six tournaments of the 2020 MENA Tour and re-schedule between September- December 2020.

• Honda Classic announcer's embarrassing blunder

• Rory confirms plans for 2020 Irish Open

"We will endeavour to release the revised schedule by the end of this month. Our current planning is for the revised tournament schedule for 2020 to neatly flow into the 2021 MENA Tour."

Last night, the Masters Tournament Committee announced that they still intend to stage the first men's major of the season next month but added that they, too, are monitoring the situation.

