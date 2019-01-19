search
HomeGolf NewsTour pro accuses fellow player of having cheated "for years"

Golf News

Tour pro accuses fellow player of having cheated "for years"

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2019
gonzalo fernandez-castano Simon Dyson European Tour Rules of Golf Cheating Twitter BMW Masters
Gonzalo Fernandez Castano 1

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, you can’t have failed to notice that golf’s rules have been given a 2019 makeover.

The shorter, simplified laws of the game came into force for amateurs and professionals alike on January 1 and, so far, much of the debate has centred on two things: putting with the flagstick left in; and the new procedure for dropping from knee height.

Largely overlooked has been the fact that you are now allowed to tap down spikemarks.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has noticed, though – and he didn’t miss the opportunity to call out a fellow pro for having been guilty of breaking the old rule in the past.

Check this out...

Wow.

When he was challenged to tag Dyson so that he could see the post, Fernandez-Castano replied:

Dyson did see the post, though, and didn't mince his words with his reply...

Simon Dyson Tweet

Note: He quickly deleted the tweet... but not before we grabbed a screenshot of it.

Six-time European Tour winner Dyson was given a two-month ban from the European Tour – which was suspended for 18 months – and was fined over £30,000 in 2013, despite being cleared of a “premeditated act of cheating” when he appeared to tap down a spikemark during the BMW Masters in Shanghai… ultimately won by Fernandez-Castano.

Simon Dyson

After review, tour officials charged Dyson, above, with a “serious breach” of the tour’s code of behaviour. However, the Englishman was given a suspended ban after a three-man panel took into account his good conduct in his previous three years on tour and after determining his mistake to be a “momentary aberration”.

The leniency shown to Dyson reportedly enraged several of his fellow players – and if this tweet is anything to go by, the normally mild-mannered Fernandez-Castano was one of them.

Dyson most recently featured on the European Tour in last year’s Afred Dunhill Links Championship – one of only two events he played in 2018.

He launched a new venture called Elite Golf Performance earlier this month.

