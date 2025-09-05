Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Marco Penge fell short of earning a captain’s pick for this year’s Ryder Cup, but feels he may have got the call if the Europeans were at home.

Penge has enjoyed his best season to date on the DP World Tour, winning twice at the Hainan Classic and Danish Golf Championship.

This has left the Englishman within touching distance of a PGA Tour card and second in the Race to Dubai Rankings, only behind Rory McIlroy.

It was not enough to play his way into Luke Donald’s team though, after Penge missed out on a pick earlier this week ahead of the trip to New York.

The Europeans face a tough test in front of an away crowd at Bethpage Black, and Penge believes this may have worked against him when it came to his chances of making the team.

He told Sky Sports at the Amgen Irish Open: “I know how well I played and we got really close. I feel maybe if it was a home Ryder Cup, I might have got in.

“I totally understand that it’s going to be tough for the boys to go over there with the crowds.

“It was something that I wanted to achieve and, obviously, it was a massive, big ask. But to get really, really close to it and perform under the pressure of knowing that I needed to perform just proves to myself a lot of things.”

While missing out will have been tough to take for Penge, the two-time DP World Tour winner respects the captain’s call.

“I totally understand Luke wanting to take all of his experienced players and there’s no hard feelings there. I’ve just got to keep getting better and better and see where we are in 2027.”

Penge was among a number of hopefuls who missed out alongside fellow Englishmen Matt Wallace and Harry Hall.

Instead Donald opted to go with Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.