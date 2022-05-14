Tour pro admits to losing all his golf balls before shooting 65

Matthew Wolff surged into contention on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but his previous round might not have filled him with much confidence.

The world No. 54 has endured a tough stretch of golf recently, including a recent missed cut at the Masters. A recent practice round probably didn’t fill the 23-year-old with much confidence either.

“I played my home course like four days ago and I lost every golf ball I had in my bag,” Wolff told reporters. “I really didn't come here expecting to play well.”

However, his first round certainly bucked his recent trend, as he shot a five-under-par 65. While that is impressive in itself, Wolff did it without seeing the back nine of the golf course before playing it in the tournament.

• Sergio Garcia roasted after tantrum



"I think sometimes I play courses better when I don't see them just because it frees me up," he continued. "When you know a course too much, you know where the trouble is and stuff and you might get a little guide-y."

It certainly worked too, as Wolff played the back nine in four-under, without making a bogey. And, yes, without losing any balls.

