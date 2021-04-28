search
Golf News

Tour pro almost disqualified after getting stuck in a lift

By Ryan Crombie28 April, 2021
Korn Ferry Tour PGA Tour nick voke Disqualification Rules of Golf Tour News golf latest
Nick Voke Lift

Korn Ferry Tour player Nick Voke almost paid the ultimate price at the Veritex Bank Championship after he was nearly disqualified for failing to turn up to his tee time. 

Voke, 26, was up early on Saturday morning to complete the last two holes of his second round, which had been suspended the day before.

It was when he and his caddie, Leondard Powell, entered the lift at 6:13am on their way to the course, that his best laid plans went awry.

Suddenly, the elevator shut down with the pair stuck between floors, which is when things became rather worrying for the tour pro.

“It was funny for like five minutes,” Powell said. “We were just sitting there on our phones, putting it on Instagram. Then it was like, this isn’t actually moving. The reception weren’t even picking up our calls.”

Voke contacted the Korn Ferry Tour chiefs to see what the protocol would be if he wasn’t able to make his tee time and was informed that he would be disqualified.

“We were standing up, we were honking everything, jamming on the door.” Voke said. “We were trying to pry the thing open and no luck.”

Eventually, after being trapped for 46 minutes, they were freed from the chamber and rushed to the course for a brief warmup before playing the final two holes one-under to make the cut.

The New Zealander, with the adrenaline still pumping, shot a superb 65 in his third round on the Saturday afternoon and followed that up with a final-round score of 73 to finish T46 for the week.

