A DP World Tour winning pro has announced his shock retirement from professional golf with immediate effect.

Alexander Bjork, 35, has called time on his career in the paid ranks after turning pro in 2009. The Swede announced the decision on social media on Friday, one week after making his 178th start on the DP World Tour at the Omega European Masters.

Bjork graduated from the HotelPlanner Tour in 2016 and claimed his sole DP World Tour title at the Volvo China Open in 2018.

It saw Bjork reach a career-high 59th on the Official World Golf Ranking, while he represented Sweden in the World Cup in the same year.

Bjork enjoyed his best season on the global circuit in 2023, however, finishing 11th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, earning dual membership with the PGA Tour for 2024. But after losing his card, he has played solely on the DP World Tour – and teed it up only three times in 2025.

In a statement, he said: “In 1995, I hit my first golf shots on the range with my grandmother and grandfather.

“What I didn’t know then was that it would mark the beginning of an incredible journey. From earning my green card and practice at Vaxjo Golf Club, on to junior tournaments, camps, and playing with the junior national team. Then came my professional career competing on the Nordic League, Challenge Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and participating in nine major championships.

“Seventeen seasons have passed since I stepped into professional life. Since then, I’ve made 350 tournament starts, including 10 wins, 12 runner-up finishes, 80 top-10 finishes.

“The highlights include my victory at the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour and being named the best iron player in the world.”

Bjork continued: “I have now chosen to step back and end my professional career. I want to spend more time with my family, and I feel truly motivated to start a new chapter in my life.

“I leave with joy, pride, and gratitude. I have always given everything. I regret nothing, and I have been fortunate to experience wonderful encounters, memories, friendships, and lessons which I will always carry with me.

“I want to express my deepest thanks to everyone who has been part of the journey and supported my career in any way – family, friends, sponsors, coaches, federations, clubs, fans, and many more!”

Bjork added that he will play one final DP World Tour event in 2026.

