HomeGolf NewsTour pro arrested for "assaulting" fellow player

Golf News

Tour pro arrested for "assaulting" fellow player

By Michael McEwan16 June, 2021
Korn Ferry Tour Tour News Luke Smith Austin Dailey The Firepit Collective
Korn Ferry Tour Flag

An American tour pro was arrested earlier this week after a punch-up broke out during a qualifier for this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event.

According to reports, Luke Smith was interviewed and subsequently arrested after assaulting playing partner Austin Dailey during the event at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Kansas.

Smith, who had his father on the bag, is said to have been aggravated by Dailey’s pace of play. In turn, Dailey was frustrated by Smith’s refusal to help him find lost balls or tend the pin.

Ryan French, a writer for The Firepit Collective, reported that the incident exploded on the par-3 seventh. After being left to search for his ball on his own yet again, Dailey confronted Smith and his father on the green.

According to French, Dailey apparently told Smith that helping to look for balls would speed up play. As tempers spilled over, it is claimed that Smith then attacked Dailey whilst his father fended off attempts to break up the fight.

Playing playing in the group being notified the club of the altercation and Smith was taken back to the clubhouse before being arrested.

In a statement, Korn Ferry Tour official said: "The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at the qualifier in Newton, Kansas.

"The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time."

Golf News

Bubba Watson speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff
Rory McIlroy likes chances despite sloppy second round
Scottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national
US Open: Rory McIlroy in the mix as Henley and Oosthuizen lead
US Open: Round 2 tee times in full

