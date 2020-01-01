Former European Tour pro Gary Evans has described himself as "gutted beyond gutted" after thieves broke into his garage and stole clubs that he's used throughout his career.

Evans, 50, took to Twitter to appeal for help after the incident last night at his Surrey home.

He tweeted:

I’d like to congratulate the thieves who broke into my garage, stole my bike and all of my golf clubs that I’ve used throughout my career. Would all golf clubs in the Surrey Area stay sharp if you’re offered sets of 2nd hand Callaway woods, irons and bags. Thank you. Please RT — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) December 21, 2019

Evans made over 350 appearances on the European Tour between 1991 and 2006, earning more than €3.3m in the process.

His best year was 2002, when he finished 21st on the Order of Merit and finished in a tie for fifth in The Open at Muirfield, just one stroke outside the four man play-off, eventually won by Ernie Els.

He revealed that the clubs he used in that event were among those stolen.

Gone are my Callaway X14’s that I used at the 2002 Open, gone are my woods and subsequent sets of clubs used. Gone is my Vielo V+1 bike (shown below). Please keep your eyes open people. Thank you pic.twitter.com/F5UgcVz9FX — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) December 21, 2019

The Callaway X-14 irons to which Evans refers look like this.

So that’s it....all of my watches (both won, presented with and bought) stolen when I was living in Ireland (an inside job) and now all of my golf clubs....all of my sentimental possessions now gone thanks to thieves. I’m utterly devastated. — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) December 21, 2019

Anybody with any information as to the whereabouts of Evans' stolen possessions should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.