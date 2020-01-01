search
HomeGolf NewsTour pro "beyond gutted" after thieves steal clubs from garage

Golf News

Tour pro "beyond gutted" after thieves steal clubs from garage

By bunkered.co.uk21 December, 2019
Gary Evans European Tour The Open Twitter Thieves Stolen clubs Golf Clubs
Gary Evans

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans has described himself as "gutted beyond gutted" after thieves broke into his garage and stole clubs that he's used throughout his career. 

Evans, 50, took to Twitter to appeal for help after the incident last night at his Surrey home.

He tweeted:

Evans made over 350 appearances on the European Tour between 1991 and 2006, earning more than €3.3m in the process. 

• Pro roasts amateurs' swings on Twitter

• Is this the world's coolest clubhouse?

• LET players split on Saudi Arabia

His best year was 2002, when he finished 21st on the Order of Merit and finished in a tie for fifth in The Open at Muirfield, just one stroke outside the four man play-off, eventually won by Ernie Els.

He revealed that the clubs he used in that event were among those stolen. 

The Callaway X-14 irons to which Evans refers look like this. 

91 Ak4O Ghy Cl Sx425

Anybody with any information as to the whereabouts of Evans' stolen possessions should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

