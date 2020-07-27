search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro blasted for ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband

Golf News

Tour pro blasted for ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband

By Michael McEwan27 July, 2020
richy werenski 3M Open TPC Twin Cities George Floyd Black Lives Matter blue lives matter PGA Tour
Richy Werenski

PGA Tour pro Richy Werenski has come in for heavy criticism after he was pictured wearing a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband at the 3M Open – a matter of miles from the site where George Floyd was killed in May.

Floyd’s death, caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck, sparked international outrage. Protests were held around the world and support grew for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement which seeks to end social and racial prejudice.

The ‘Blue Lives Matter’ campaign, meanwhile, was formed in 2014. It supports law enforcement officers, with a stated aim of increasing protection and eliminating discrimination towards the police.

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

• Westwood 'uncomfortable' travelling to US

• Pepperell explains why his home club banned him

Werenski has worn the wristband for some time. However, being in contention at the 3M Open – where he ultimately finished in a tie for third – meant that more people noticed it. His decision to wear it at TPC Twin Cities, just a few miles from the scene of Floyd’s killing, drew the ire of many social media users.

Others, though, supported Werenski’s decision to wear the wristband…

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - 3M Open

Related Articles - George Floyd

Related Articles - Black Lives Matter

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow