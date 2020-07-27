Tour pro blasted for ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband

PGA Tour pro Richy Werenski has come in for heavy criticism after he was pictured wearing a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband at the 3M Open – a matter of miles from the site where George Floyd was killed in May.

Floyd’s death, caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck, sparked international outrage. Protests were held around the world and support grew for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement which seeks to end social and racial prejudice.

The ‘Blue Lives Matter’ campaign, meanwhile, was formed in 2014. It supports law enforcement officers, with a stated aim of increasing protection and eliminating discrimination towards the police.

Werenski has worn the wristband for some time. However, being in contention at the 3M Open – where he ultimately finished in a tie for third – meant that more people noticed it. His decision to wear it at TPC Twin Cities, just a few miles from the scene of Floyd’s killing, drew the ire of many social media users.

I rarely wish bad golf on anyone but I really hope this guy shoots 112 — Latte Larry (@MikeyPhresh24) July 26, 2020

Hope he 3 putts every hole for the rest of his life https://t.co/IvucBIrdmA — Dillon Brady (@dillonhbrady) July 26, 2020

The PGA TOUR cannot be happy with what Richy Werenski is wearing today. — Cart Path Only (@nocartsplease) July 26, 2020

The fact that Richy Werenski wore a blue lives matter wristband the day he plays with Tony Finau shows exactly what is wrong with America



BLM is not suggesting that all lives don’t matter. It is promoting the fact that people of colour are given less opportunities — Tracking Rory (@Rorytracker1) July 26, 2020

Others, though, supported Werenski’s decision to wear the wristband…

Richy Werenski with the Blue Lives Matter bracelet and tied for lead on Sunday. Tough day for golf hating Marxist turds everywhere. Go Richy! — Ewok Guy (@reggiesdiner) July 26, 2020

Richy Werenski has been wearing a Blue Lives Matter wristband all week at the 3M Open. I’m rooting for him to win. I’m sick and tired of this nonsense about Police. I’m always thankful & grateful for our incredible LEO’s. pic.twitter.com/PBBKKa9NeK — Skye Luque (@LuqueMeatSauce) July 26, 2020