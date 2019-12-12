search
Tour pro blasted for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

Golf News

Tour pro blasted for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

By Michael McEwan12 December, 2019
Greta Thunberg

European Tour star Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has been accused of mocking teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Swedish 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, was named TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" earlier this week in recognition of her environmental campaigning - work that has seen her go toe-to-toe with US president Donald Trump. 

In August of this year, she sailed across the Atlantic, from Plymouth to New York, in a 60-foot racing yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines. Her opposition to flying has even spawned a new word in her home country: flygskam, pronounced 'fleeg-skahm' - literally 'flying shame'.

However, in a tweet signing off 2019, Spanish ace Fernandez-Castano - a seven-time winner on the European Tour - singled out Thunberg as he detailed all of the flights he has taken this year. 

See the tweet here...

A joke? A dig? You be the judge.

Many Twitter users, however, were unimpressed.

Fernandez-Castano finished 127th on the Race To Dubai in 2019 and was forced to go to Q-School in a bid to regain his playing privileges. However, he came up short there, finishing 91st. 

Once ranked as high as 27th on the Official World Golf Ranking, he is now 559th.

