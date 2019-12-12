Tour pro blasted for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

European Tour star Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has been accused of mocking teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Swedish 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, was named TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" earlier this week in recognition of her environmental campaigning - work that has seen her go toe-to-toe with US president Donald Trump.



In August of this year, she sailed across the Atlantic, from Plymouth to New York, in a 60-foot racing yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines. Her opposition to flying has even spawned a new word in her home country: flygskam, pronounced 'fleeg-skahm' - literally 'flying shame'.



However, in a tweet signing off 2019, Spanish ace Fernandez-Castano - a seven-time winner on the European Tour - singled out Thunberg as he detailed all of the flights he has taken this year.

See the tweet here...

A joke? A dig? You be the judge.

Many Twitter users, however, were unimpressed.

Wow, classy tweet. I'll be cheering all your missed cuts from now on. — Joe Dyer (@JosephDyer) December 12, 2019

Classy...here's hoping you get the yips for xmas — james crawford (@iwozrobbed) December 12, 2019

Gosh, how clever. — Jan Dekker (@Fendweller) December 12, 2019

Quite crass, this — Alf Coarser (@cartonsydney) December 12, 2019

Yeah! Abusing a 16 year old girl online who wants us to all not die and stuff! You must feel very big and very clever, well done! — Gary (@garyhenderson0) December 12, 2019

Were you actually trying to be funny with this? Better learn how to play golf at home before you fly again. Nah forget golf and get your ignorant ass back to school. — Alex Portaankorva (@APortaankorva) December 12, 2019

Fernandez-Castano finished 127th on the Race To Dubai in 2019 and was forced to go to Q-School in a bid to regain his playing privileges. However, he came up short there, finishing 91st.

Once ranked as high as 27th on the Official World Golf Ranking, he is now 559th.