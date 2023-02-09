search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsTour pro brands Patrick Reed a CHEAT after Dubai drop

Golf News

Tour pro brands Patrick Reed a CHEAT after Dubai drop

By Lewis Fraser01 February, 2023
Patrick Reed LIV Golf Hero Dubai Desert Classic DP World Tour Rory McIlroy Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Patrick Reed Mike Lorenzo Vera Tree

DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera has slammed Patrick Reed after the American’s rules controversy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The Frenchman, who has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, took to Twitter to question why his fellow pros haven’t spoken out, after Reed took relief from a tree in the third round of the event.

• Bubba Watson desperate to return to PNC

• Lowry splits with caddie

He goes on to say that the former Masters champion is a ‘fantastic golf player,’ before saying he ‘f***’n cheated,' asking 'how is the guy not DQ?'

On the 17th hole of Reed's third round, his ball became lodged in a tree. The 32-year-old was told by DP World Tour rules officials that his ball had landed in one of several trees in the area, and Reed took relief, before making a bogey on the hole. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Reed released a statement on his Twitter account, where he described the drop as a 'non-issue.'

The controversy only added to an exciting week, where Reed finished one shot behind Rory McIlroy, after the American shot a final round of 65.

Lorenzo-Vera isn't the only one to criticise Reed over the drop. 

• Rules officials defend Reed's Dubai drop

• Koepka targets majors for 2023

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee took to Twitter, saying that Reed and the officials were looking in the wrong tree for Reed's ball, and that he should have showed the rules official another ball from his bag to help them identify it.

However, Rory McIlroy did come to Reed's defence, saying that if any other player had been involved in the incident, it would have been treated as non-issue, and that he didn't feel Reed was trying to gain an unfair advantage. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow