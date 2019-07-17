Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant

It's probably safe to assume Gary Evans has used a local caddie for the last time.

The English pro took to Twitter to fume about the behaviour of his local looper during this week’s European Tour Destinations Senior Classic at the PGA Catalunya Resort in Spain.

• Oban to the Open - Bob Mac's incredible journey



• Scottish Open - Round 3 tee times

• Trio tied for halfway lead at Renaissance

After carding a two-over 74 in the second round, Evans, who is tied for 20th with one round of the Staysure Tour event left to play, vented about the man on his bag in a series of tweets.

Tour Tip 1 for “local caddies on #StaysureTour” don’t pull 2 clubs out of the bag on a par 3 expecting me to hit one of them when I haven’t even got my yardage yet! You don’t know how far I hit it or what shape/kind of shot I’m envisaging! — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Tour Tip 2 for “local caddies on Staysure Tour” when I get a flyer out of the rough and it goes over the green, don’t then say I thought you had too much club in your hands! It’s NOT HELPFUL — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Tour Tip 3 for “local caddies on Staysure Tour” don’t even try to read the greens for me, you don’t know the pace I’ll hit the putt at so picking out a line (when you haven’t even been asked) is pointless — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Tour Tip 4 for “local caddies on Staysure Tour” be aware that just because I’ve finished hitting my shot, there are actually other people in the group so stand still until everyone has hit — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Tour Tip 5 for “local caddies on Staysure Tour” don’t drop my £500 laser rangefinder into the cart path — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

• WATCH: Hatton throws club at Renaissance

• Kuchar shares shame at upsetting grandma

Needless to say, some Twitter users were quick to fire back – but Evans was ready for them…

Trust me Danny, I’m happy to admit my failings as a golfer, I’ve got nearly 30 years of evidence to back that up but I don’t need someone making my job harder than it already is! https://t.co/lV0UFmoLxj — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Just offering a few enlightened advice to those who are considering employing local caddies but to answer your question, yes thank you! https://t.co/9VsRotkFqj — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Not unless I have no other choice! https://t.co/WuLfMp6rp4 — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) July 13, 2019

Ooft!