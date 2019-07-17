search
Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant

Golf News

Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant

By bunkered.co.uk13 July, 2019
Gary Evans

It's probably safe to assume Gary Evans has used a local caddie for the last time.

The English pro took to Twitter to fume about the behaviour of his local looper during this week’s European Tour Destinations Senior Classic at the PGA Catalunya Resort in Spain.

After carding a two-over 74 in the second round, Evans, who is tied for 20th with one round of the Staysure Tour event left to play, vented about the man on his bag in a series of tweets. 

Needless to say, some Twitter users were quick to fire back – but Evans was ready for them…

Ooft!

