Tour pro hilariously roasts amateurs' swings on Twitter

If you're not following Max Homa on Twitter, that's something you need to put right immediately.
The 29-year-old is a helluva good golfer, which he served notice of by winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May - his first PGA Tour victory.
However, he has also established himself as the PGA Tour's answer to Eddie Pepperell: smart, articulate and very, very funny.
Here are some examples.
Alternatively, read what he had to say about some of his followers' swings during a hilarious roast session on Twitter this week...
I know this isn’t possible but that driver head has got to be dizzy as hell https://t.co/zsglVd2Get— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Hopefully his marriage is longer than his backswing https://t.co/nMo4U4iSr1— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
At least that fog is limiting the amount of people that can see ur swing https://t.co/gdYKo2rLYq— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Congrats on bombing ur 3 wood. Lemme know if u need a discount on tickets for any of the PGA Tour events this season https://t.co/0OBpJiArU3— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
If u stood any further away you’d be on a different hole https://t.co/XjZ5fsE3hI— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Ur setup may have ruined that hole for me forever https://t.co/kdKs3AK8wm— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Is that towel to help with all the sweating when u see an OB stake or some water? https://t.co/WkLwidEC7p— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
In good conscience I can’t stop at just 1 https://t.co/6vT2a6xGI1— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Trust ur gut https://t.co/fdjsDeN2Sb— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
Ur videographer does not seem to value their life much considering where they’re sitting and the fact that ur swing has shank written all over it https://t.co/KWba66gNAD— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019
