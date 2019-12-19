search
Golf News

Tour pro hilariously roasts amateurs' swings on Twitter

By Michael McEwan19 December, 2019
If you're not following Max Homa on Twitter, that's something you need to put right immediately. 

The 29-year-old is a helluva good golfer, which he served notice of by winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May - his first PGA Tour victory. 

However, he has also established himself as the PGA Tour's answer to Eddie Pepperell: smart, articulate and very, very funny. 

• Is this the world's coolest clubhouse?

• LET players split on Saudi Arabia

Here are some examples.

Alternatively, read what he had to say about some of his followers' swings during a hilarious roast session on Twitter this week...

Follow Max on Twitter: @maxhoma23

