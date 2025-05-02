Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

DP World Tour Grant Forrest has outlined his ‘hunger’ to end a four-year winless run, despite confirming a shock split.

The 31-year-old teamed up with legendary coach Pete Cowen and caddie Dave McNeilly in January, with sights on landing a second title – and a first since the 2021 Hero Open.

But Forrest confirmed to reporters at Wednesday’s Genesis Scottish Open media day that he and McNeilly have parted ways.

“There hasn’t been much to shout about results-wise this year,” he said. “Things just haven’t really clicked yet.

“I’ve seen some better signs then other parts of my game, putting, especially, has let me down when it’s usually one of my strengths.

“Golf is hard, we are always spinning plates trying to get everything to come together and it’s not really happened yet.”

A T23 finish at last week’s Hainan Classic was more like it for Forrest, who recently became a dad with wife Christy.

He’d missed the cut in three of his last four starts before the inaugural event in China.

Forrest insists he is optimistic about the remainder of the season, however, and is desperate to be the next Scottish player to win on tour.

Calum Hill, Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre have spoiled Scottish fans, all winning at least once within the last 12 months.

“It’s coming up for four years since I last won, so the hunger is still there to go and win, compete and put myself in contention,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

“I struggled a bit last year apart from a couple of results towards the end of the season. I’m just trying to get my game back on track and to a place where I feel like I can compete a bit more consistently.”

When asked if he feels added pressure to join his fellow Scots, Forrest said: “I think it’s more encouraging. You know that it could be you next week.

“Golf is such a fickle game, you can miss a cut and then win the following week, so I think it helps seeing your peers doing well. I know I can do that as well.”

