Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Golf fans could not believe their eyes on Thursday when one of the world’s top players completely missed their ball at the French Open.

The culprit was five-time winner Keita Nakajima, who found himself stood over his approach into the par four 15th at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche.

As he came through his downswing though, the unthinkable happened. The 126th-best ranked golfer whiffed his shot in the middle of a DP World Tour event.

Despite the red-faced moment, Nakajima does have a defence. On closer inspection, a cough from the crowd was heard during his swing, clearly putting the Japanese star off.

• Charley Hull reacts to golf invite from Donald Trump

• Tiger Woods told he is ‘bigger’ than Ryder Cup captaincy

Nakajima looked around in disbelief, before recomposing himself and eventually hitting his second shot into a greenside bunker, going on to make bogey.

Fans were quick to question why the 25-year-old winner’s whiffed attempt did not count as a stroke on the scorecard, but the DP World Tour clarified the ruling.

The Tour said in statement that Nakajima would not be punished after he had intentionally tried to stop himself from hitting the ball in his downswing.

Explaining the ruling in question, the DP World Tour described the situation as: “Decides during the downswing not to strike the ball and avoid doing so by deliberately stopping the club before it reaches the ball or, if unable to stop, by deliberately missing the ball.”

• ‘Bunch of wusses’ – Ryder Cup legend rips into European rivals

• Paul McGinley: US Ryder Cup players have made ‘massive mistake’

In spite of the mishap and confusion, Nakajima enjoyed an impressive day out in France.

The Japanese star carded a four-under-par round of 67 in round one, three shots behind 18-hole leader Marcus Armitage.

He was able to see the funny side of his air shot too, describing the incident as his ‘swing of the day’ when watching it back post-round.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.