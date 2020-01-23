Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

European Tour pro Dean Burmester has managed to make his tee time for the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic, despite having been involved in a car accident on the eve of the tournament.

The former Tschwane Open champion and his family were passengers in an Uber when the Lexus had what appears to be a pretty nasty bump.

Burmester, 30, took to Instagram this morning to share details of the incident.

"So took an @uber ride back to my hotel last night and it was cut a little short," wrote the South African. "Luckily the family is all okay except for a couple bumps and bruises. Now to see if I can get myself ready to tee off at 13:00 today."

It's unclear what caused the accident or if there were any other people involved.

Fortunately, Burmester was fit enough to make his tee time alongside Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen and former Ryder Cup player David Howell.