Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

Golf News

Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

By bunkered.co.uk23 January, 2020
Dean Burmester European Tour Dubai Desert Classic Golf in Dubai golf in the UAE car crash Uber Instagram
Dean Burmester

European Tour pro Dean Burmester has managed to make his tee time for the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic, despite having been involved in a car accident on the eve of the tournament.

The former Tschwane Open champion and his family were passengers in an Uber when the Lexus had what appears to be a pretty nasty bump.

Burmester, 30, took to Instagram this morning to share details of the incident.

• Fleetwood tips former world No.1 for Ryder Cup

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

"So took an @uber ride back to my hotel last night and it was cut a little short," wrote the South African. "Luckily the family is all okay except for a couple bumps and bruises. Now to see if I can get myself ready to tee off at 13:00 today."

WATCH - ARE THESE THE BEST SHOES IN GOLF?

• Puma unleashes new PWRADAPT CAGE shoe range

It's unclear what caused the accident or if there were any other people involved.

Fortunately, Burmester was fit enough to make his tee time alongside Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen and former Ryder Cup player David Howell.

