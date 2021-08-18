search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro lands ball in horrific lie

Golf News

Tour pro lands ball in horrific lie

By Ryan Crombie16 August, 2021
European Tour ben evans London Golf Club Cazoo Classic Tour News Rules
Embedded Ball Story

European Tour pro Ben Evans was the beneficiary of a sensational break courtesy of a rules official at the weekend. 

Playing in the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club, the Englishman had found himself seven-under and in title contention teeing it up on Saturday morning.

However, things looked bleak after the 34-year-old struck his second shot on the par-4 fourth hole.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

After launching his drive into a greenside bunker, Evans smashed his second shot into the lip of the sand trap, his ball plugging as a result.

A rules official was then called over and it was revealed that Evans’ ball was embedded in the general area and that he would receive relief.

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

Instead of dropping back into the bunker, the official ruled that the drop area was just outside of the hazard.

Watch the moment for yourself below.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown

From there, Evans bogeyed the hole, before going to card a one-over round of 72. A bogey-free final day 67 wasn’t enough to rocket him back into contention as he had to settle for a T9 finish.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - London Golf Club

Related Articles - Cazoo Classic

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Rules

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?
Skechers
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour
The R&A announces record prize fund for Women’s Open
We're hiring... come work for us!
‘Dominant Nelly Korda would benefit women’s game,’ says Catriona Matthew
Matthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow