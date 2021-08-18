Tour pro lands ball in horrific lie

European Tour pro Ben Evans was the beneficiary of a sensational break courtesy of a rules official at the weekend.



Playing in the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club, the Englishman had found himself seven-under and in title contention teeing it up on Saturday morning.

However, things looked bleak after the 34-year-old struck his second shot on the par-4 fourth hole.

After launching his drive into a greenside bunker, Evans smashed his second shot into the lip of the sand trap, his ball plugging as a result.

A rules official was then called over and it was revealed that Evans’ ball was embedded in the general area and that he would receive relief.

Instead of dropping back into the bunker, the official ruled that the drop area was just outside of the hazard.

Watch the moment for yourself below.

From there, Evans bogeyed the hole, before going to card a one-over round of 72. A bogey-free final day 67 wasn’t enough to rocket him back into contention as he had to settle for a T9 finish.