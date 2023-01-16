search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro: LIV Golf “took all the a**holes”

Golf News

Tour pro: LIV Golf “took all the a**holes”

By Jamie Hall09 January, 2023
Harry Higgs PGA Tour LIV Golf
Harry Higgs Liv Golf

Tour star Harry Higgs revealed his fears over the future of golf broadcasts, claiming LIV Golf “took all the a**holes and villains”.

Higgs, who is a fan favourite despite losing his full status for 2023, was asked by Golfweek what he would do if he ran a TV station devoted to the game.

While he sees part of the problem as a “Tiger Woods hangover”, he feels there is another issue in play.

• PGA Tour gives stars Saudi go-ahead

• LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE

“I’m not saying people weren’t [good at their jobs] because they were, but really no-one had to be any good at their jobs because Tiger was playing, Tiger was winning and s**t just sold because he was showing up,” Higgs said.

“We are certainly entering an era where that’s going to happen less and less, if at all.”

Higgs was part of one of the most memorable moments of last season when he and playing partner Joel Dahmen whipped off their shirts at the rowdy Waste Management Phoenix Open.

However, he is also a member of the player advisory council and has previously voiced his opinions, branding golf broadcasts as “s**t” in a podcast appearance last year.

“As for the division and all that stuff, I don’t necessarily agree but I don’t blame any of these guys for leaving,” he added.

• Two more players added to Masters field 

• Henrik Stenson to make DP World Tour return

“We joke back and forth – they took all the a**holes. They took all the villains. And that’s a problem. They took some of our best players too. But those who have left haven’t put this in a spot where it’s like, oh, shit, you know, all the great players are gone and playing somewhere else.

“That’s not the case, but they took some of the ones who would have stories written about them maybe in a negative light with kind of negative connotations. And OK, that’s kind of a driving force for people to read your story or for people to turn their television on. I struggle with this.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Harry Higgs

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade
Hero Cup: Continental Europe defeats GB&I in Abu Dhabi
Report: Spain tipped to beat England in 2031 Ryder Cup race
Bob MacIntyre: Jose Maria Olazabal heaps praise on Ryder Cup hopeful
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow