Tour pro: LIV Golf “took all the a**holes”

Tour star Harry Higgs revealed his fears over the future of golf broadcasts, claiming LIV Golf “took all the a**holes and villains”.

Higgs, who is a fan favourite despite losing his full status for 2023, was asked by Golfweek what he would do if he ran a TV station devoted to the game.

While he sees part of the problem as a “Tiger Woods hangover”, he feels there is another issue in play.

“I’m not saying people weren’t [good at their jobs] because they were, but really no-one had to be any good at their jobs because Tiger was playing, Tiger was winning and s**t just sold because he was showing up,” Higgs said.

“We are certainly entering an era where that’s going to happen less and less, if at all.”

Higgs was part of one of the most memorable moments of last season when he and playing partner Joel Dahmen whipped off their shirts at the rowdy Waste Management Phoenix Open.

However, he is also a member of the player advisory council and has previously voiced his opinions, branding golf broadcasts as “s**t” in a podcast appearance last year.

“As for the division and all that stuff, I don’t necessarily agree but I don’t blame any of these guys for leaving,” he added.

“We joke back and forth – they took all the a**holes. They took all the villains. And that’s a problem. They took some of our best players too. But those who have left haven’t put this in a spot where it’s like, oh, shit, you know, all the great players are gone and playing somewhere else.

“That’s not the case, but they took some of the ones who would have stories written about them maybe in a negative light with kind of negative connotations. And OK, that’s kind of a driving force for people to read your story or for people to turn their television on. I struggle with this.”