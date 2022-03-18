search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro makes pledge to victims of fatal bus crash

Golf News

Tour pro makes pledge to victims of fatal bus crash

By Jamie Hall18 March, 2022
University of the Southwest college golf Mackenzie Hughes Golf News Texas
University Of Southwest

The world of golf was hit hard this week by the news that six members of a university golf team and their coach had been killed in a bus crash in Texas.

A total of nine people, including the two occupants of the other vehicle involved, are known to have died in the tragedy.

Two surviving members of the University of the Southwest team, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill, are said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

• Masters winner follows club-throw with slam-dunk

• Luke Donald reacts to Ryder Cup captain news

Both players hail from Ontario in Canada.

Now tour pro Mackenzie Hughes, who is also a native of the region, has made a huge gesture of support to the pair and their families.

Hughes has pledged to donate $500 for every birdie he makes at this week’s Valspar Championship to fundraisers set up to pay for Price and Underhill’s medical expenses.

"So heartbreaking to hear the news from Texas. There are a couple of fundraisers set up to help these two families. I’ll be donating $500 per birdie starting tomorrow to help. Donate if you can,” he tweeted.

Golf Canada has also set up fundraisers for the two families.

• McIlroy blasts claims golfers are underpaid

• Tiger Woods targeting Masters record - reports

Liz Hoffman, the organisation’s president, said: "Our hearts go out to all of the families involved in this devastating accident. On behalf of the Canadian golf community, our thoughts and best wishes are with Dayton and Hayden as well as their families as they deal through this tragedy."

Authorities in Texas believe the pickup involved in the crash was being driven by a 13-year-old, it emerged on Friday.

The legal age for driving in the state is 15.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - University of the Southwest

Related Articles - college golf

Related Articles - Mackenzie Hughes

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow