Tour pro makes pledge to victims of fatal bus crash

The world of golf was hit hard this week by the news that six members of a university golf team and their coach had been killed in a bus crash in Texas.

A total of nine people, including the two occupants of the other vehicle involved, are known to have died in the tragedy.

Two surviving members of the University of the Southwest team, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill, are said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Both players hail from Ontario in Canada.

Now tour pro Mackenzie Hughes, who is also a native of the region, has made a huge gesture of support to the pair and their families.

Hughes has pledged to donate $500 for every birdie he makes at this week’s Valspar Championship to fundraisers set up to pay for Price and Underhill’s medical expenses.

"So heartbreaking to hear the news from Texas. There are a couple of fundraisers set up to help these two families. I’ll be donating $500 per birdie starting tomorrow to help. Donate if you can,” he tweeted.

Golf Canada has also set up fundraisers for the two families.

Liz Hoffman, the organisation’s president, said: "Our hearts go out to all of the families involved in this devastating accident. On behalf of the Canadian golf community, our thoughts and best wishes are with Dayton and Hayden as well as their families as they deal through this tragedy."

Authorities in Texas believe the pickup involved in the crash was being driven by a 13-year-old, it emerged on Friday.

The legal age for driving in the state is 15.