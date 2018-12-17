search
HomeGolf NewsTour pro offers $5,000 reward to recover stolen clubs

Golf News

Tour pro offers $5,000 reward to recover stolen clubs

By Michael McEwan09 December, 2018
Cody Blick Web.com Tour Q School PGA Tour PGA Tour Canada MACkenzie tour Instagram Whirlwind Golf Club Arizona
Cody Blick

Picture the scene: you've got one round left to play at Q-School, when you notice your clubs have been stolen.

What do you do?

If you're American tour pro Cody Blick, you go straight onto social media and offer a $5,000 reward for their safe return - no questions asked. 

Blick, 25, was sitting at ten-under-par and with an outside chance of securing his card at Web.com Tour Q-School this weekend when he noticed that his clubs had been swiped. 

That prompted him to take to Instagram to offer cash for info...

Blickgolf

Sadly, nobody took Blick up on his offer, forcing him to play the final round at Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona with a borrowed set of clubs, comprising the course superintendent's driver, random irons, wedges from the pro shop and a heavier-than-usual putter. 

However...

Using his cobbled together replacements, the American, who has played on the Mackenzie Tour (aka PGA Tour Canada) for the last three years, carded a blemish-free, nine-under 63 in the final round - including birdies at each of his last three holes.

That helped him finish comfortably inside the top 40, earning him a guaranteed minimum of eight starts on the Web.com Tour next season. 

Don't you just love a happy ending?

