Tour pro OUT of The Masters after positive COVID test

A positive test for COVID-19 has forced Joaquin Niemann to withdrew from next week's Masters Tournament.

The 21-year-old Chilean, who made his debut in the tournament in 2018 as the Latin America Amateur champion, revealed the news on Twitter this evening.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result," wrote the world No.41.

• Masters 2020: Our team debates the big stories

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

"This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players last year.

"I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."

Niemann's withdrawal reduces the field for the tournament to 95.

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER

THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

• Bubba puts pen to paper on HUGE deal

Niemann, the winner of the Military Classic at The Greenbrier in 2019, had been a long shot for victory, going off at odds of around 80/1 with most UK bookmakers at the time of his withdrawal.

He is the first player to withdraw from the tournament as a result of a positive COVID test.