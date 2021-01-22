"It's not right" - Tour pro hits out at English golf ban

Ladies European Tour pro Inci Mehmet has questioned the logic of the current golf ban in England.

For the third time in under a year, golf courses in England are currently required to close as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.

Outdoor exercise is still permitted but, unlike in Scotland, where courses may remain open, it is a different picture in England, something that Mehmet believes should be readdressed.

“People can walk around outdoors as long as it is socially distanced,” she told bunkered.co.uk. “Golf is an outdoor sport, so why can’t we do that whilst having a club in our hands? I understand it is a national emergency, but it disappoints me that we can’t play golf or train. I personally don’t think it’s right.”

The 24-year-old, who regularly features on Sky Sports as a golf analyst, pointed towards the benefits that the game can bring people amid difficult times.

“Mental health has rocketed down,” she added. “Worries about suicidal rates are up, domestic abuse, financial worries, depression. It’s just such a tough time for so many people. It has made me realise the importance of sport.

“People play golf for different reasons. For some, it’s to feel like they are part of a community and they might get to see their friends, others for the love of the game, others because they want to challenge themselves and improve upon a skill and help with their mind to focus on something.

“It brings so much, and people play it for so many different reasons, it’s just a shame it’s gone like that.”

Mehmet enjoyed her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour in 2017 following success at Q-School and is seeking to get her full tour card once again for the season ahead.

“I’m excited to get the ball rolling,” explained Mehmet. “February 18 is our first potential event in Kenya but I don’t know if that is going to happen. The next one would be in March in South Africa. We are just kind of crossing everything.

“It’s hard to stay motivated when it feels so far away. I’m definitely keen to get that full tour card back as I feel that’s where I belong.”