Tour pro sidelined for several months following hip surgery

The 2020 Masters low amateur, Andy Ogletree, is facing several months on the sidelines following an operation on his hip.



Ogletree, 23, had a hip impingement and a labrum tear that was treated and repaired in surgery at the beginning of this month.



The Georgia Tech University graduate made the decision to turn pro shortly after his impressive T34, and low amateur finish, at the 2020 November Masters.

Ogletree tied for 46th in his pro debut last November at the Mayakoba Classic, but missed all three of his PGA Tour cuts this year before his short-lived stretch of pro golf came to a grinding halt.

“Late last summer, I started having some hip issues,” Ogletree explained to bunkered.co.uk. “I would have these flare ups and then I would rest and it would clear up but then it would come back.

“I kept playing until the end of the year, took a couple of weeks off over Christmas. I had a really good off season, went out to Torrey Pines, felt fine. I went to Pebble Beach and my hip was killing me. I probably shouldn’t have played Pebble and then I flew to LA for Riviera.

“I played on Monday in the pro-am but I ended up going to the hospital and having an MRI scan done. I found out what was wrong and was told I couldn’t play. In order for me to be able to play well, I had to get it cleared up.”

Despite managing only four tournaments of his pro career before suffering such a setback, Ogletree says the surgery will benefit him in the long run.

“It’s definitely frustrating, there’s no doubt about that,” he added. “I’ve waited all of last year to turn pro and everything was set for me to get my pro career going and then this happens. It’s annoying but there’s nothing I can really do, so I just have to take it in my stride and come back better than I ever was.

“My doctor actually believes that I’ve been playing with this hip problem for some time, without even realising, so I think I could actually get into better shape than I have ever been.”