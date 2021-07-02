Tour pro wants women to feature at Open Championship

Ladies European Tour pro Emily Kristine Pedersen has said that she wants the Women’s British Open and the Open Championship to be played at the same time and at the same venue.



Pedersen, 25, experienced a sensational 2020, winning four of the 12 events on the LET and secured the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol.

The LET’s 2020 Order of Merit Winner teed off her 2021 European season at the Scandinavian Mixed event in June – an event she believes greatly benefited the exposure of women’s golf.

“It’s good to bring the attention to women’s golf and it’s definitely helping women’s golf to play alongside the men,” Pedersen told bunkered.co.uk.

Now, the Danish star wants the tours to go one step further and host a men and a women’s major across the same venue on the same week.

“I’d like to see men and women playing in the same week at the same venue, I think that would be really good,” she added. “I’d still want our own tournaments, but have the same prize fund, the same venue, the same TV crew and same hospitality.

“I would love the Open Championship and the Women’s Open to be played alongside each other. I think it would be good for TV and I think it would be good for fans. There are a lot of fans who come out and watch the men’s Open who might not want to go to the Women’s Open.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised. They would already be there and it would give extra exposure to the women’s game. It would open the eyes to a lot of golf fans that we know how to play as well.”

While there’s no precedent for a men and a women’s major being played on the same week, the USGA, in 2014, experimented by staging both the US Open and the Women’s US Open in back-to-back weeks at Pinehurst Golf Resort.

Pedersen’s comments come a week before heading to London to take part in the first Aramco team Series event.

The Aramco Team Series is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with an amateur golfers to compete for a $1m prize fund.

“It’s something different and it gives you a fresh kick in some ways,” said Pedersen of the unique event. “It’s something different from the week to week tournaments and a bit of change is good sometimes.

“I’m super excited that we are playing in London, so I’m really looking forward to getting back out there.”