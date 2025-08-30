Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Eugenio Chacarra claims he has lost 20lbs – around a stone-and-a-half – since he left the LIV Golf League a year ago, insisting that playing on the Saudi-funded circuit caused him to lose motivation

The Spaniard, 25, was second on the World Amateur Golf Ranking when he turned professional after agreeing terms with LIV in June 2022.

However, he left the league in acrimonious circumstances at the end of last year, whereupon he switched his attention to the DP World Tour.

He won his first title on the former European Tour when, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, he triumphed at the Hero Indian Open. Currently ranked 21st on the tour’s Race To Dubai rankings, a strong finish to the season could see him earn a PGA Tour card for next season, completing a remarkable turnaround in the direction of his career.

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered, Chacarra revealed how he believes he is a man re-born after leaving LIV.

“I was losing a little motivation,” he explained. “Because once you win out there, it’s just money, you know? If I won individually, I saw nothing change. Once you have a lot of money, this doesn’t matter. So I was losing a lot of motivation to get better and practise. That’s why my last year in LIV was a little bad golf-wise and mental-wise as a person.

“I don’t know if it was watching the majors on the sofa instead of having a chance to be there. I don’t know what it really was for sure but I was losing motivation to get better. Maybe too comfortable. And that’s what my team thought. And I’m glad they told me that because I’m a completely different guy, I’m a completely different person now.”

He added: “I’m a totally different guy [now]. I mean, I’ve lost 20 pounds. Every day we work and grind to one day become one of the best players in the world. I love being around the best players, seeing what they do and what I can learn. I’m excited to show the world that I can be one of them soon. I won’t stop until I get all my goals done.”

Despite that, and the bitter nature of his departure, Chacarra insists he bears no ill will towards LIV Golf.

“I wouldn’t take anything back,” he said. “I got lucky enough that I went when LIV didn’t have a lot of players. To have life security when you’re 22 years old, that’s unique and takes some pressure out of your game. The security money-wise LIV gave me and the experience playing with great players was great.

“But I thought my time there was over. I needed to compete. We tried to play majors, tried to play the Ryder Cup, tried to be where I dreamed of when I was little because obviously LIV didn’t exist when I was little. My dream has always been to be a PGA Tour player.”

