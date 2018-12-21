search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pros criticise new Rules of Golf

Golf News

Tour pros criticise new Rules of Golf

By bunkered.co.uk21 December, 2018
Rules of Golf Rules Mackenzie Hughes Graham DeLaet PGA Tour The R&A
De Laet Hughes

At this quite time of the year, most tour pros are taking time out to familiarise themselves with the new Rules of Golf, which come into effect from January 1, 2019.

The new Rules have been designed to make things more simple for golfers, as well as attempting to speed up the game. Sounds good, right?

Well, a couple of PGA Tour pros aren’t too impressed.

• Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup-inspired Christmas present is AMAZING

• JustGiving page set up for Machrihanish fire family

Mackenzie Hughes, who won the 2016 RSM Classic, believes ‘most of them missed the mark’, while Graham DeLaet said it was ‘absurd’ that the anchoring definition wasn’t addressed.

The lack of clarity surrounding the anchoring issue was also raised last week by two-time major winner Tony Jacklin.

“When are the lawmakers going to really get to grips with the anchoring problem?” he said. “They got that one badly wrong a few years ago. They haven't corrected their mistake and now they are ignoring the issue.

• Closure of popular European Tour venue would be 'a tragedy'

“What makes them think that being able to put your putter alongside your arm isn't anchoring? If you go back deep into the mists of time, when great players like Harry Vardon and Ted Ray were around, long putters weren't allowed. Pure and simple.”

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Rules

Related Articles - Graham DeLaet

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - The R&A

Golf News

"Ivor, Dustin, the scariest first tee in Scotland... and me"
Tour pros criticise new Rules of Golf
Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup-inspired early Christmas present is AMAZING
$20 bonus for bunkered readers with new Fantasy Sports partner
JustGiving page set up for family stricken by Machrihanish fire

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow