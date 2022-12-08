Tour pros give verdict on Augusta National changes

Changes to Augusta National ahead of the Masters are always a talking point – and this year is no different.

Bosses at the legendary Georgia venue have made one big alteration for 2023, lengthening the par-5 13th hole by a reported 50 yards.

The changes were first revealed by Eureka Earth, the Augusta-based aerial imaging service which showed the completed changes last month.

Now the first tour pros have given their reaction to playing the new-look hole.

“I was totally against it until I played it, and I don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” Kevin Kisner told Golfweek.

“If we catch it straight into the wind, I’m not sure you can get it around the corner. But it’s a par-5, you can lay up.”

Tony Finau, who played 36 holes two weeks ago, agreed with Kisner that the changes were better than expected.

It is Finished… 💚⛳️



Augusta National has finally extended the 13th hole. 🌺



No. 13 - Azalea - Par: 5



1934 yardage: 480

2022 yardage: 510

2023 yardage: ???



(📸 ©19NOV2022 David Dobbins/EurekaEarth)#EurekaEarth#NotDrone#Tetelestai#IYKYIpic.twitter.com/K229zPGtNX — Eureka Earth® (@EurekaEarthPlus) November 22, 2022

The 13th originally measured 480 yards when it first opened and in recent years had played 510 yards. However, with advances in distance and technology, that meant the biggest hitters were able to play over the trees and leave themselves a wedge in. Even shorter hitters had only mid-irons to the green.

At this year’s tournament in April, even before work had begun, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley hinted changes were afoot.

“There’s a great quote from Bobby Jones dealing specifically with the 13th hole, which has been lengthened over time, and he said that the decision to go for the green in two should be a momentous one.

“I would have to say that our observations of these great players hitting middle and even short irons into that hole is not a momentous decision.

“From our perspective, we will always do what’s necessary to maintain the integrity of our golf course.”