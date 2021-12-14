Tour pros react to controversial F1 finale

It's being called the "most dramatic" end to any Formula One season ever.

In summary, Dutch driver Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race of the year - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - to take both the chequered flag and the world championship title that Hamilton was bidding to win for a record-breaking eighth time.

However, that doesn't even begin to tell the half of it.

With Hamilton leading and seemingly on course for glory, a crash towards the end of the race brought out the safety car.

When race director Michael Masi reversed his initial decision not to allow lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to un-lap themselves, the Red Bull driver suddenly found himself right behind Hamilton for the final lap of the race.

With fresher tyres on his car, he took full advantage, overtaking the Mercedes man to claim his first world title - despite Mercedes' protests.

It was a stunning conclusion to the 72nd F1 season - not to mention a highly controversial one - and some of the world's top golfers were quick to chime in with their thoughts...

Am I the only one that thinks that F1 needs a rule change.

They should not finish behind a safety car if possible.

Today there should have been at least 5 laps of racing at the end.

I’m obviously overlooking a million different reasons for why this couldn’t work 😂 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) December 12, 2021

That’s absurd, I do not understand how that is fair?! — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) December 12, 2021

Trying to understand the end to the @F1 earlier🤣🏎



Fun week with Charles Howell III at the @QBEshootout 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bm1fGPRbA5 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 12, 2021

That was an unbelievable finish to the closest title fight in history. I can't see the decision getting overturned but Lewis and Mercedes must be miffed. FIA saying one thing,then changing to another is strange. Great to see a 1lap race to decide the title. 2022 will be.... — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) December 12, 2021

Race day 🏎 - What a experience and what a race. Loved every minute. Looking forward the the next one now! pic.twitter.com/u98UyOafnd — Georgia Hall ⛳️ (@georgiahall96) December 12, 2021

If Max and Lewis switched cars would the season go differently? — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) December 12, 2021