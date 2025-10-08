Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston is set to make his long-awaited return to the DP World Tour next month having not featured since September 2024.
‘Beef’s’ last start came at the BMW PGA Championship last campaign, where the Englishman finished in a tie for 40th at Wentworth.
From there Johnston was left side lined through injury, having battled with a hand issue. It was soon revealed that the 36-year-old had a complete ligament tear and a partial tear in two other tendons in his thumb.
While recovering, Johnston has relocated out to Australia, and this is where the Englishman will make his long-awaited return to action on the DP World Tour.
‘Beef’ will play both the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open across the end of November and the beginning of December, 14 months on from his last start in Europe.
Confirming his return he told Australian Golf Digest: “I’m ramping up and starting to play a lot. These [two] are big events. They’re important events and I’ve loved the atmosphere.
• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid a repeat of Bethpage
• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings
“I’m looking forward to playing the Australian Open and playing in Melbourne and seeing a golf course I have heard so much about over the years.
“I’m looking at the Aussie events as a competitor in two ways; I want to go gain fitness back, and get sharp again, but I also really want to play well.
“I don’t want to [be there to make up the numbers], I want to come out and have a good couple of weeks.”
The lengthy time away from competitive golf will have proven difficult for Johnston, and he is now more than ready to make his return.
Providing an update on his progress in August, Johnston shared a number of clips from practice to his followers on Instagram, adding the caption: “I’m getting there. For a while I felt I was hitting everything at the same speed and felt I wasn’t really moving forward.
“It tested my patience but we kept going and now I’m back hitting full shots. although my speed and distance is a bit down its again improving all the time.”
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses