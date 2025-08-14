Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Laurie Canter made his Masters debut at Augusta National in April, and there was plenty for the Englishman to get used to.

Canter had played some of the best golf of his career in the build-up to his Masters debut, which included two wins on the DP World Tour.

His form proved enough to earn a prestigious invite from Augusta bosses. Upon arriving though, Canter realised there are a number of rules in place.

One being the choice of car players can use to enter the historic grounds down Magnolia Lane.

Looking back at his Masters appearance on the DP World Tour’s ‘Life on Tour’ podcast, Canter revealed he was told by tournament officials not to return in the rental car he was using that week.

“There’s green jackets everywhere,” the two-time winner explained. “First day we turned up in our rental car and we got told, ‘You are given a Mercedes this week and we would appreciate if that car didn’t return to the property’.”

The opening major of the season is unlike any other week in golf, and Canter was quickly finding this when making his first Masters appearance.

Not only was he pulled up on his car choice, but also during practice too. “The environment is different. The way you practice,” he commented.

“I’ll give you an example. Normally on the putting green we get our machine out, roll our ball. My caddie got that out and immediately someone was on him saying, ‘What are you doing? You can’t do that’.”

Despite being tapped on the shoulder by officials on more than one occasion, the week proved to be a special one for the former LIV Golf man.

“As a golf tournament I get the hype,” he said of his visit. On a playing side, Canter failed to finds his best golf on debut, shooting 10-over-par across two rounds to miss the cut.

His failure to make the weekend however allowed Canter to take in the Augusta setup from a different point of view.

“I went on the Saturday, just to have a walk,” the Tour star commented. “I had some mates there and I was like I will just go out for an hour. I was in there for six hours, I loved it… I think its the coolest golf tournament there is.”

