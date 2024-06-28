Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

June 28 is shaping up to be one of the most bizarre days in golf history.

First, Bryson DeChambeau urged Joe Biden and Donald Trump to settle their US presidential debate with a golf match.

Then, Frank Bensel Jr made consecutive aces whilst playing in the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club.

And now, a fairway drain has swallowed Akshay Bhatia’s tee shot during his second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 22-year-old – who raced into a one-shot lead after an eight-under 64 on Thursday – piped a drive down the middle of the par-5 17th hole at Detroit Golf Club.

It provoked a sight that might look familiar to weekend golfers, as he couldn’t find it. However, that’s not because it was on the wrong fairway. Instead, it was underground.

The PGA Tour posted a video of the incident unfolding, with Bhatia pointing out his ball to the rules official.

“Fairly certain that’s a Callaway ball at the bottom,” he said before the official said: “We don’t have to get it.”

Bhatia saw the funny side, at least, joking: “You sure?”

Of course, the American got free relief and dropped a fresh ball back into the fairway before making par.

We’ll let you take a minute to watch it all, below.

You don't see this everyday 😂

@AkshayBhatia_1's ball went missing in a drain @RocketClassic! pic.twitter.com/vZlzuABJvy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2024

He followed it up with consecutive birdies to hold a two-shot lead over Michael Kim on –12 (at the time of writing).

It’s been quite the season for Bhatia, who has played more rounds (66) than any other player on the PGA Tour since January 1.

In doing so, nobody has gained more strokes than him, as he’s skyrocketed to a record-high ranking of world No.29.

It comes after winning his second PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in April.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.