Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
June 28 is shaping up to be one of the most bizarre days in golf history.
First, Bryson DeChambeau urged Joe Biden and Donald Trump to settle their US presidential debate with a golf match.
Then, Frank Bensel Jr made consecutive aces whilst playing in the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club.
And now, a fairway drain has swallowed Akshay Bhatia’s tee shot during his second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The 22-year-old – who raced into a one-shot lead after an eight-under 64 on Thursday – piped a drive down the middle of the par-5 17th hole at Detroit Golf Club.
It provoked a sight that might look familiar to weekend golfers, as he couldn’t find it. However, that’s not because it was on the wrong fairway. Instead, it was underground.
• ‘That’s rubbish’ – Lee Westwood dismisses potential LIV Golf issue
• Charley Hull skipped pratice round for most relatable reason
The PGA Tour posted a video of the incident unfolding, with Bhatia pointing out his ball to the rules official.
“Fairly certain that’s a Callaway ball at the bottom,” he said before the official said: “We don’t have to get it.”
Bhatia saw the funny side, at least, joking: “You sure?”
Of course, the American got free relief and dropped a fresh ball back into the fairway before making par.
We’ll let you take a minute to watch it all, below.
You don't see this everyday 😂
@AkshayBhatia_1's ball went missing in a drain @RocketClassic! pic.twitter.com/vZlzuABJvy
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2024
He followed it up with consecutive birdies to hold a two-shot lead over Michael Kim on –12 (at the time of writing).
It’s been quite the season for Bhatia, who has played more rounds (66) than any other player on the PGA Tour since January 1.
In doing so, nobody has gained more strokes than him, as he’s skyrocketed to a record-high ranking of world No.29.
It comes after winning his second PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in April.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses