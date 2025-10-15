Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang is taking an extended break from the women’s circuit for one unique reason.

The 22-year-old American made waves when she won on her professional debut last year, but Zhang has struggled to replicate that form amid balancing tour life and school.

Zhang, meanwhile, dealt with a left-hand injury towards the end of last season and was forced to miss the first major of 2025, the Chevron Championship, due to recurring neck spasms.

Now, as first reported by Golfweek, she’s set to miss two months of competitive action – which includes skipping the entire fall Asian swing – to return to Stanford University for a full slate of classes.

Zhang played in all four Asian events in 2023 and teed it up in two last season, but her ranking of 80th on the CME Race to the Globe standings has played her hand slightly. Only the top 60 on the points list advance to the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

It’s likely she’ll return for The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, which takes place November 13-16 in Belleair, Florida, before finishing her degree in communications in March.

At the FM Championship in August, she said: “I think coming out of winter quarter I took 22 units; kind of took a toll on my body.

“Then I had neck spasms on both sides of my shoulders, so as a result I was two months immobile, barely moving. Obviously, that doesn’t help your golf game because you can’t even walk properly.

“But I will say like I think the patience and the dedication that it takes to come back from all that, and then also I expected myself to play really right out the bat of post injury. Obviously that’s very unrealistic and kind of messes with the mental a little bit. That’s kind of the struggle that I endured.”

Zhang, a two-time NCAA champion, last competed at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September but missed the cut.

Her season highlights have been top-ten finishes at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the FM Championship.

“I would say this year is the first time I really hit a hard struggle bus in my entire golf career,” said the world No.55.

“But I will say I think the success helps in that you know that it’s in you, but it also might hinder your look to the present and the future just because you expect way too much out of yourself in your circumstance.

“So, I think I’m navigating that, and it’s helped me grow as a person and even as a player.”

