Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Preparations for the 2025 Ryder Cup are already underway.

The famous rivalry will be renewed in New York next year and European captain Luke Donald has begun shaping his side.

Despite being over a year out from the biennial match, the Englishman knows he’ll have Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari in his backroom team.

The pair were announced as vice-captains in April and January, respectively.

It’s Donald’s wildcard picks that will give him the biggest headache in the lead up to the contest at Bethpage Black, and one unlikely name is eyeing up a seat on the plane.

• Sergio Garcia lashes out at Open officials after rules row

• PGA Tour course to get major revamp before it ‘dies’

Marcel Siem has represented and won the World Cup with Germany, but the 43-year-old has never pulled on the blue and gold of Team Europe.

That could soon change, however, at least if his goals are to be fulfilled.

Siem, who is unbeaten in play-offs, outdueled Tom McKibbin to win the Italian Open last week and has his sights on a call up, seemingly towards the latter stages of his career.

“The big plan is to perform better in the big events now, which I have not achieved ever in my life,” he told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

“The Rolex events, the majors, the big ones – that is the only way to get into the top 50 in the world, get into the Ryder Cup and qualify for The Masters.

• Exclusive: More golfers in danger of shock Olympics snub

• R&A names new chief executive

“That is my big goal going to the Scottish Open and The Open.

“I will not throw this away with partying anymore. I have three or four weeks off after The Open and this will be party time, trust me – massively, but these three weeks I’ll be working hard.”

Last week’s triumph was his sixth on the DP World Tour, but Siem hasn’t reached the world’s top 50 since 2013.

He remains without a top-ten finish in his 13 major championship appearances and is looking to put that right at Royal Troon, when the Open arrives in North Ayrshire later in the month.

Siem also played in the World Cup in 2003 and 2004 before successfully teaming up with Bernhard Langer in 2006.

Langer is one of only two Germans to play in the Ryder Cup. Martin Kaymer is the most recent, featuring in 2016.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.