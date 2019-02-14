Tour winner to tee it up in inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am

Recent European Tour winner David Law will play in the inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, it has been announced.



The Aberdonian, who won the Vic Open last week, is expected to be one of the star names teeing it up in the event, which takes place across three of the north-east of Scotland’s best courses – Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay – from May 1-3, 2019.

Entries are currently open for the event, which will consist of 78 teams of three amateurs and one professional with rounds on each of the three courses across the three days of competition.



There will be mix of club professionals and tour professionals, like Law, competing in the event. The PGA will be running the tournament and will allocate a PGA professional to each team – although teams are more than welcome to bring their own team professional.

The professionals will be competing for a prize fund of £40,000, while the Pro-Am team competition is a 54-hole stableford with the two best scores counting on each hole.

There will be prizes for the top three teams along with three nearest the pin prizes each day.



Following the three days of competitions, all participants will then be invited to attend a presentation dinner with Sam Torrance and Dougie Donnelly.

The cost to enter the event is £2,400 per team, which includes the following:

• Golf for three amateurs and one professional at Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay & Trump International;

• Bacon rolls & coffee served each morning at each golf course;

• A three-course dinner and prize giving at The Marcliffe Hotel & Spa.

A number of good hotels in Aberdeen are supporting the event by offering preferential rates, with hotel rooms available to participants from £40 per person, per night (based on shared occupancy).

For more information on the inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, click HERE.