Tourism Awards voting off to a 'strong' start

Organisers have reported a ‘strong’ start to voting for this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.



With the country having an enjoyed a recent heatwave, the people in charge of the country’s most prestigious golfing prizes say they have seen a flurry of votes being cast in the first month of this year’s competition.

“We typically see an influx of early votes when voting opens,” explained Julia Girvan, the Events Manager at PSP Media Group, which runs the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. “However, this year has been particularly strong, with a broad cross-section of clubs and facilities across the country receiving nominations.

“That gives us reason to believe that this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be the most competitive yet, meaning that the winners truly do representative the cream of the country’s golf crop.”

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the Home of Golf.



From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game. What’s more, one lucky club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links, pictured above.

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife.

This year sees the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the way in which the awards are decided.

No individual or committee chooses them. Instead, it’s the votes of the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the most knowledgeable audience of its kind – that decides the winners, making them extra special.

To vote for your favourites, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk