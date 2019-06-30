search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTourism Awards voting off to a 'strong' start

Golf News

Tourism Awards voting off to a 'strong' start

By bunkered.co.uk30 June, 2019
Scotland's Best Golf Experience Scotland's Best Experience Scottish Golf Tourism Week Scottish Golf Tourism Awards Kingsbarns Golf Links Fairmont St Andrews Golf Clubs Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Kingsbarns1 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

Organisers have reported a ‘strong’ start to voting for this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

With the country having an enjoyed a recent heatwave, the people in charge of the country’s most prestigious golfing prizes say they have seen a flurry of votes being cast in the first month of this year’s competition.

“We typically see an influx of early votes when voting opens,” explained Julia Girvan, the Events Manager at PSP Media Group, which runs the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. “However, this year has been particularly strong, with a broad cross-section of clubs and facilities across the country receiving nominations.

“That gives us reason to believe that this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be the most competitive yet, meaning that the winners truly do representative the cream of the country’s golf crop.”

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the Home of Golf.

Best Experience Kingsbarns

From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game. What’s more, one lucky club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links, pictured above.

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife.

This year sees the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the way in which the awards are decided.

No individual or committee chooses them. Instead, it’s the votes of the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the most knowledgeable audience of its kind – that decides the winners, making them extra special.

To vote for your favourites, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

Related Articles - Scotland's Best Golf Experience

Related Articles - Scotland's Best Experience

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Related Articles - Kingsbarns Golf Links

Related Articles - Fairmont St Andrews

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Golf News

Beef opens up on mental health struggles
Carnoustie to host elite female tournament
Pro calls for PGA Tour to allow use of marijuana
#EpicMission: Our boys are winners!
Ian Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow