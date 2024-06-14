Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

All three American majors have come and gone, leaving the Travelers Championship as the final showpiece event in the PGA Tour’s regular season.

It’s the eighth and final Signature Event, where the limited field in Connecticut will contest a share of the $20 million prize purse.

The Travelers was founded in 1952 and took place at Wethersfield Country Club for the tournament’s first three decades.

But the PGA Tour bought and redesigned Edgewood Country Club, so the event moved in 1984 to the new TPC of Connecticut.

One substantial re-design later and it was named TPC at River Highlands, becoming the third PGA Tour owned championship course in what would grow to a network of over 30 TPC Clubs.

Long hitters have generally found success at this stop and a handful of major winners have left with the title, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

American Keegan Bradley came out on top in 2023, winning his sixth PGA Tour title and breaking the tournament record by one shot.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition of the Travelers Championship…

Travelers Championship details

Course: TPC River Highlands, Connecticut

Course Stats: Par 70 Yards 6,852

Defending Champion: Keegan Bradley

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner’s Share: $3,600,000

Travelers Championship betting tips

Travelers Championship how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Golf, 16.30

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Golf, 16.30

All times shown are BST

