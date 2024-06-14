Sign up for our daily newsletter
All three American majors have come and gone, leaving the Travelers Championship as the final showpiece event in the PGA Tour’s regular season.
It’s the eighth and final Signature Event, where the limited field in Connecticut will contest a share of the $20 million prize purse.
The Travelers was founded in 1952 and took place at Wethersfield Country Club for the tournament’s first three decades.
But the PGA Tour bought and redesigned Edgewood Country Club, so the event moved in 1984 to the new TPC of Connecticut.
One substantial re-design later and it was named TPC at River Highlands, becoming the third PGA Tour owned championship course in what would grow to a network of over 30 TPC Clubs.
Long hitters have generally found success at this stop and a handful of major winners have left with the title, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.
American Keegan Bradley came out on top in 2023, winning his sixth PGA Tour title and breaking the tournament record by one shot.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition of the Travelers Championship…
Travelers Championship details
Course: TPC River Highlands, Connecticut
Course Stats: Par 70 Yards 6,852
Defending Champion: Keegan Bradley
Purse: $20,000,000
Winner’s Share: $3,600,000
Travelers Championship betting tips
Odds will be released in due course. Please gamble responsibly.
Travelers Championship how to watch
Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00
Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00
Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Golf, 16.30
Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Golf, 16.30
All times shown are BST
