There’s $20 million in this week’s PGA Tour purse, as the signature event series comes to an end.
The Travelers Championship is the eighth and final limited field tournament with bumper payouts on offer.
Played at TPC River Highlands – a staple on tour since 1984 – it’s set to host a star-studded field on the back of a thrilling US Open.
The winner will receive 18% of the cut, $3.6 million, whilst the championship doesn’t feature a cut, meaning the player who finishes DFL will still earn $38,000.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the Travelers Championship.
Travelers Championship prize money payout
WINNER: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,500
22: $223,500
23: $207,500
24: $191,500
25: $175,500
26: $159,500
27: $153,000
28: $147,000
29: $141,000
30: $135,000
31: $129,000
32: $123,000
33: $117,000
34: $112,000
35: $107,000
36: $102,000
37: $97,000
38: $93,000
39: $89,000
40: $85,000
41: $81,000
42: $77,000
43: $73,000
44: $69,000
45: $65,000
46: $61,000
47: $57,000
48: $53,500
49: $51,000
50: $50,000
51: $49,000
52: $48,000
53: $47,000
54: $46,500
55: $46,000
56: $45,500
57: $45,000
58: $44,500
59: $44,000
60: $43,500
61: $43,000
62: $42,500
63: $42,000
64: $41,500
65: $41,000
66: $40,500
67: $40,000
68: $39,500
69: $39,000
70: $38,500
71: $38,000
