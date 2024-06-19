Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There’s $20 million in this week’s PGA Tour purse, as the signature event series comes to an end.

The Travelers Championship is the eighth and final limited field tournament with bumper payouts on offer.

Played at TPC River Highlands – a staple on tour since 1984 – it’s set to host a star-studded field on the back of a thrilling US Open.

The winner will receive 18% of the cut, $3.6 million, whilst the championship doesn’t feature a cut, meaning the player who finishes DFL will still earn $38,000.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship prize money payout

WINNER: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,500

22: $223,500

23: $207,500

24: $191,500

25: $175,500

26: $159,500

27: $153,000

28: $147,000

29: $141,000

30: $135,000

31: $129,000

32: $123,000

33: $117,000

34: $112,000

35: $107,000

36: $102,000

37: $97,000

38: $93,000

39: $89,000

40: $85,000

41: $81,000

42: $77,000

43: $73,000

44: $69,000

45: $65,000

46: $61,000

47: $57,000

48: $53,500

49: $51,000

50: $50,000

51: $49,000

52: $48,000

53: $47,000

54: $46,500

55: $46,000

56: $45,500

57: $45,000

58: $44,500

59: $44,000

60: $43,500

61: $43,000

62: $42,500

63: $42,000

64: $41,500

65: $41,000

66: $40,500

67: $40,000

68: $39,500

69: $39,000

70: $38,500

71: $38,000