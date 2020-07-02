search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTravelers Championship to go ahead despite positive tests

Golf News

Travelers Championship to go ahead despite positive tests

By Michael McEwan24 June, 2020
PGA Tour Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands Jay Monahan COVID-19 coronavirus Tour News
Jay Monahan

This week's Travelers Championship is to proceed as scheduled despite multiple players and caddies testing positive for COVID-19.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made the announcement from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, where the first round of the tournament is due to get underway tomorrow. 

Speculation had been steadily intensifying that the event - only the third on the PGA Tour since it emerged from its three-month coronavirus-enforced shutdown - would be called off in light of three positive results this result

Last night, it was confirmed that two-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ tested positive for the disease. He immediately withdrew from the tournament, closely followed by Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka, both of whom's caddies have also returned positive tests. 

• Major champ WDs from Travelers Championship

• Westwood responds to Rory's criticism

• US broadcaster calls for Masters to be re-named

Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka have also withdrawn out of what Monahan described as "an abundance of caution", despite both having tested negative this week. 

Despite all this, Monahan explained why this week's event will still be going ahead, saying that he's "not surprised" there have been positive tests. 

"Although we have been thorough in mitigating as much risk as possible, we knew impossible to mitigate all risk," he remarked.

He added that events of the past few days are a "stark reminder for everybody involved" to "continue to learn from an operational standpoint" and "adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols that further minimise risk".

• DJ under fire for 'disgusting' behaviour

• So Yeon Ryu makes incredible gesture

"We all need to remind ourselves that we’re learning to live with this virus and we all need to learn to live with this virus, both as individuals and within our businesses. It’s pretty clear that this virus isn’t going anywhere."

Monahan added that a total of 2,757 'in-market' tournament tests have been conducted by the tour since its return three weeks ago, with seven coming back positive.

The commissioner also said that there would be "serious repercussions" for players who are found to have breached the tour's safety protocols.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Related Articles - TPC River Highlands

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com
Video reveals STUNNING new clubhouse for Glasgow Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with cameraman
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit
Paul Lawrie: The benevolent pro who keeps on giving

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow