Trevor Immelman blasts Presidents Cup team critics

Trevor Immelman has hit out at those mocking the International team in the wake of another Presidents Cup defeat.

South African Immelman saw his side beaten 17.5-12.5 by the USA at Quail Hollow Golf Club over the weekend.

It was the Americans' ninth successive victory in the biennial event. Indeed, of the 13 matches played to date, the United States has won 11 and the International team just one, with one match tied.

What this year's outcome might have been had LIV Golf defectors like Cam Smith, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann been allowed to play, we'll never know.



However, Immelman was full of praise for his depleted defeated line-up and insisted that criticism of them is wide of the mark.

“We showed a lot of guts to fight back,” said the former Masters champion “At some point this afternoon, I thought there was still a chance.

"When you consider that we were 8-2 down on Friday evening, this team is no joke, and I'm sick and tired of it being spoken of as a joke. We love this event, and we love our team, and we cannot wait to run this back and have another shot.”

As for whether or not he will be returning as captain when the match next takes place at Royal Montreal in 2024, Immelman was coy.

"We have a system that we like and a plan and a strategy," he said. "It feels like to me that this was an important week for us just to just lay a couple more bricks in this house that we're trying to build.

"We're here for the long-run in this event. We're going to win this event. So we'll keep building. We'll keep fighting. At some point, we're going to win."