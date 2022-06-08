search
Tributes after "unexpected" death of golf firm founder

Golf News

Tributes after “unexpected” death of golf firm founder

By Jamie Hall06 June, 2022
Huxley Golf Barry Huxley Obituary Golf News Industry NEws
Barry Huxley Copyright Huxley Golf

Tributes are being paid to Barry Huxley, the co-founder of Huxley Golf, after his death at the age of 72.

Along with his brother Paul, he set up the firm in 2000 after his family’s Huxley Grass Machinery business was sold.

The pair pioneered the use of artificial turf practice areas, installing facilities for the likes of Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo as well as tour venues.

• Jack Nicklaus gets St Andrews honour

• LIV Golf Series field finally announced

His business career began more than half a century ago when he joined the family business, Huxley (UK) Ltd, in 1970 following an apprenticeship at Ransomes in Ipswich to learn about grass and mowing machinery.

Having been set up by his father Ted in the aftermath of WW2, it went from strength to strength and was the first in the UK to introduce the Cushman Turf Care System in the UK in 1975, as well as developing its own range of equipment and vehicles.

After the business was sold, Barry and Paul recognised the need for low-maintenance, realistic artificial practice areas, and so set up Huxley Golf.

Over the last two decades the company has carried out installations all over the world and has distributors as far afield as China. It became an Employee Owned Trust in 2020.

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

• DJ explains reasons for shock LIV U-turn

Himself a keen golfer, Huxley played at Sunningdale as well as in New Zealand, while he was also accomplished in other sports, including cricket and ballroom dancing.

In a statement, Huxley Golf said: “The Huxley family are grateful to the many friends from all over the world who have shared their memories of Barry and expressed their sympathy and sadness about Barry’s sudden death.

“Huxley Golf extends heartfelt condolences to Barry’s family and his many friends.”

