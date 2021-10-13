search
Tributes paid to iconic golf broadcaster Renton Laidlaw

Golf News

Tributes paid to iconic golf broadcaster Renton Laidlaw

By Michael McEwan13 October, 2021
Renton Laidlaw

Tributes have been pouring in for Scottish golf journalist and broadcaster Renton Laidlaw who passed away yesterday. He was 82.

The Edinburgh-born Laidlaw was admitted to hospital in Dundee on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a distinguished career spanning 60 years, he covered 165 major championships including 58 editions of The Open and 42 Masters Tournaments. In 2013, he became the first non-American journalist to report on 40 different Masters.

A recipient of the jack Nicklaus Memorial Award for services to golf journalism, he also received honours from the PGA of America as well as the PGAs of Britain, Scotland and Europe.

He was also a dear friend of bunkered, ghost-writing Bernard Gallacher’s column for our magazine for a number of years.

"Renton had a small but significant part to play in the beginnings of bunkered and was always a wonderful sounding board for ideas and advice," said bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie.

"His passing feels like the end of an era for golf broadcasting and journalism. Regardless of how he called it, he had the respect and admiration of many of the greats.

"Renton brought the talent of European players into the homes of American golf fans, playing his part in growing the game worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family and closest friends at this sad time."

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media...

