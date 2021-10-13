Tributes paid to iconic golf broadcaster Renton Laidlaw

Tributes have been pouring in for Scottish golf journalist and broadcaster Renton Laidlaw who passed away yesterday. He was 82.



The Edinburgh-born Laidlaw was admitted to hospital in Dundee on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a distinguished career spanning 60 years, he covered 165 major championships including 58 editions of The Open and 42 Masters Tournaments. In 2013, he became the first non-American journalist to report on 40 different Masters.



• Mickelson fumes over new club length rule

• McGinley warns against Ryder Cup "overreaction"



A recipient of the jack Nicklaus Memorial Award for services to golf journalism, he also received honours from the PGA of America as well as the PGAs of Britain, Scotland and Europe.

He was also a dear friend of bunkered, ghost-writing Bernard Gallacher’s column for our magazine for a number of years.

"Renton had a small but significant part to play in the beginnings of bunkered and was always a wonderful sounding board for ideas and advice," said bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie.



• PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme

• New pics show Tiger back on the golf course



"His passing feels like the end of an era for golf broadcasting and journalism. Regardless of how he called it, he had the respect and admiration of many of the greats.



"Renton brought the talent of European players into the homes of American golf fans, playing his part in growing the game worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family and closest friends at this sad time."

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media...



Incredibly sad to hear the passing of Renton, wonderful man and great to our game. RIP 🙏🏼 https://t.co/mUWLuOfjUr — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 13, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of Renton Laidlaw’s passing.



With his distinctive Scottish voice, Laidlaw was one of golf’s most respected broadcasters and journalists, and provided great service and dedication to the sport.



Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/f2G4qBMG0c — The R&A (@RandA) October 12, 2021

I met Renton Laidlaw when I was 7. He was 22 and came to my parents house every Friday for tea ahead of his column for the Edinburgh Evening News. He was my mentor at the start of my TV career. A gifted broadcaster, an exceptional man in every way. Many hearts are sore tonight.❤️ — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) October 12, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of Renton Laidlaw a lovely man RIP Renton. — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) October 12, 2021

So sorry to hear that the great Renton Laidlaw has passed away. The voice of golf on BBC radio for so many years; a mentor, a colossus of the golfing media, a fine presenter of the old Sport on Two back in the day and above all an absolute gentleman, loved by all. — Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) October 13, 2021

So terribly sad to hear tonight that a dear friend and colleague has gone. Renton Laidlaw was an outstanding writer and broadcaster, held in genuine affection by everyone he worked with, and a great support to me and to so many others over the years. He will be very sadly missed. — Dougie Donnelly (@dougiedonnelly) October 12, 2021

Renton….💔 — John Huggan (@johnhuggan) October 12, 2021

Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Renton Laidlaw. A wonderful man who had time for everyone. A wonderful story telling voice that always captivated us. Respected throughout the industry, one of a kind,we’ll all miss him. — Andrew Coltart (@AndrewColtart) October 13, 2021

Just heard the very sad news that Renton Laidlaw has passed away he was an absolute gentleman the true voice of golf RIP💚⛳️ — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) October 13, 2021

A very sad day today for my family and the global golf family with the sudden passing of our dear Renton Laidlaw. I am actually at a loss with this news. One of the greatest golf journalists & commentators of our time. Thank you Renton, we’ll miss you so much. Love you ❤️ — Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) October 13, 2021