Tributes pour in for Gordon Brand Jnr

Tributes have poured in for Gordon Brand Jnr, the two-time Ryder Cup star, who has passed away at the age of 60.



News of the Scot’s death broke this morning

Sam Torrance was amongst the first to pay tribute to his friend and former European teammate.

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr one of my dearest friends for over 40 years, I will miss you RIP — Sam Torrance (@torrancesam) August 1, 2019

Other high-profile stars added their own tributes.

Very upsetting to hear the news of Gordon Brand Jnr’s sudden death. Your wit, humour and pranks always kept us on our toes and will be missed by us all. RIP #golf#europeantour#staysuretour — Sandy Lyle (@SandyLyle1) August 1, 2019

I remember years ago asking Gordon Brand Jnr if he had any regrets; ‘My Ryder Cups say not’, was his response. At the time I didn’t like it, and thought he was a miserable old man. Turned out he was just proud, and rightly so. Thanks to Gordon for teaching me something. RIP. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 1, 2019

Today such a terribly sad day. Gordon Brand Jr, one of Scotland’s greatest Ryder Cup players, will be missed by so many. Sending my condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/1FSl9pVaGt — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) August 1, 2019

Very sad to hear of the passing of Gordon Brand junior was always good fun and was a proper player RIP junior pic.twitter.com/vgIsn9NTWf — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) August 1, 2019

Really sad to hear the news Gordon Brand Jnr has passed away RIP — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) August 1, 2019

Sorry to hear this, followed him when I was a youngster around the @dunhilllinks. Always a name I would watch out for https://t.co/aTmAECM86R — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) August 1, 2019

So sad... I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnrhttps://t.co/XHiq2QEtvn — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 1, 2019

Dreadful news about Gordon Brand Jnr.Fantastic guy and golfer, one of the great characters of our sport.Deepest sympathies to all his family. Live is short folks,enjoy it. — Gary murphy (@Garymurphy62) August 1, 2019

European Tour veterans Tony Johnstone, Peter Barber and Juan Quiros also tweeted their shock and sadness at the news

Terribly sad news this morning of the sudden passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. One of the tour’s real characters with whom we all had so many laughs. So long buddy and rest in peace. You’ll be missed. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) August 1, 2019

No way! The worse news for this Morning. My friend @brand_jnr passed away last night, we miss you too much. RIP Mr Gordon Brand Jr. @StaysureTour#golflegendpic.twitter.com/W3Eic7GrUH — Juan Quiros (@JuanQuirosGolf) August 1, 2019

That is such such sad news. He was one hell of a player and a top top bloke. Great humour. My thoughts are with all his family. The game and all you mates will miss you Gordon. RIP x — Peter Barber (@dgcpro) August 1, 2019

Mark Crane, a top Scottish caddie working on the European Tour, and comedian Andy Cameron also paid their own tributes.

R.I.P. Gordon Brand Jnr pic.twitter.com/WLzDAPv27a — Mark Crane (@markcrane_punk) August 1, 2019

Dreadful news of the passing Gordon Brand Jr. played with him in several Pro-Ams in the 80s. An absolute gent and great https://t.co/bVhYcpa1YO in Peace Gordon. — Andy Cameron MBE (@andycameron1940) August 1, 2019

Gordon Brand Jnr - Your tributes

Please use the Comments section below to share your own memories of Gordon Brand Jnr.

