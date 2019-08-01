search
HomeGolf NewsTributes pour in for Gordon Brand Jnr

Golf News

Tributes pour in for Gordon Brand Jnr

By Michael McEwan01 August, 2019
Gordon Brand Jnr Tributes Paid

Tributes have poured in for Gordon Brand Jnr, the two-time Ryder Cup star, who has passed away at the age of 60.

News of the Scot’s death broke this morning

Sam Torrance was amongst the first to pay tribute to his friend and former European teammate.

Other high-profile stars added their own tributes.

European Tour veterans Tony Johnstone, Peter Barber and Juan Quiros also tweeted their shock and sadness at the news

Mark Crane, a top Scottish caddie working on the European Tour, and comedian Andy Cameron also paid their own tributes.

Gordon Brand Jnr - Your tributes

Please use the Comments section below to share your own memories of Gordon Brand Jnr.

