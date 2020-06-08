search
Troon go LIVE for International women's golf day

Golf News

Troon go LIVE for International women's golf day

By Ryan Crombie02 June, 2020
Cheyenne Woods Team Troon Ambassador

Troon, a global leader in club management, development, and marketing, is celebrating International Virtual Women’s Golf Day by delivering 24 hours of virtual golf instruction and education.

Troon Associates around the globe as well as Team Troon Ambassador Cheyenne Woods will deliver 24 golf and fitness clinics including fitness, putting, health, yoga and more on their Instagram channel ‘@Troon’.

“As a global leader in golf and club management, we wanted to take International Virtual Women’s Golf Day to the next level and engage as many Troon Associates and ambassadors as we could from around the world,” said Tim Schantz, president and CEO, Troon.

• Glasgow golfers renew plea to save courses

• Women's pro golf to make UK return

“We sincerely hope golfers and non-golfers alike will tune-in to Instagram Live to learn more about the game and celebrate girls and women playing golf.”

International Women’s Golf Day is an annual event celebrating girls and women playing golf and learning the skills that last a lifetime. 2020’s Virtual Women’s Golf Day on June 2nd is a collaborative effort by organizations all working together to engage, empower and support girls and women through golf.

• WATCH - Scots golfer suffers first tee nightmare

Throughout April and May, as part of the company’s Moments Matter initiative, Troon Associates have been delivering video golf lessons, fitness classes, tennis tips and cooking advice to members, guests and followers on a daily basis on a variety of platforms including social media, club websites and email communication.

• How COVID-19 is changing the way the US plays

The full schedule of Troon’s programming, can be found here - www.troon.com

Golf News

Camilo Villegas reveals infant daughter is battling cancer
"Be more tolerant" - Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice
By popular demand, OCEAN TEE introduces 'Castle' option
Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit… against his own SON!
Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

