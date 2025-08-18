Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular golf club in England has been the target of ‘high value theft’ after trophies were stolen from the clubhouse last week.

As reported by the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald, thieves smashed through glass doors at Ladbrook Park Golf Club in the early hours of Friday morning and stole historic silverware.

A member of staff at the club told the paper “it was a shock,” while club welfare officer Tony Evans said it was a relief that “nobody got hurt”.

He added that the Solihull-based club’s open day on Saturday went ahead and that the club has carried on despite the loss of the important trophies.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Offenders smashed through glass doors to gain entry and stole trophies made of silver and silver plate. Sadly, this was a high value theft.

“A silver Skoda car was seen on CCTV in the area at the time. If you saw a car of this description in the area or noticed anything suspicious in this area around the time of the incident, please contact Warwickshire Police online or call us on 101. Crime number: 23/35268/25.”

“While this is the only such report, we are suggesting that all sporting venues in the region review the storage situation of their own silverware.”

The club was originally established in 1908 by a a group of members of Robin Hood Golf Club. That year, the new golf club which previously consisted of nine holes, was expanded to 18 holes.

Harry Colt planned the course in 1913 and, since then, many of the world’s best players have been tested by the layout.

Meanwhile, the force has also urged golfers to keep their equipment safe, amid a recent rise of reports of equipment being stolen.

Coventry Live reported last week that a £2,000 electric caddy was pinched.

“Officers are asking residents to be vigilant following a rise in reports of golf clubs being stolen from vehicles in North Leamington,” a spokesperson said.

At least five incidents have been reported over recent months with thieves targeting cars parked in the North Leamington area.

“In one instance an electronic golf caddy worth over £2,000 was taken from a car. Vehicle crime is often opportunistic and we’re asking residents to check that vehicle doors are locked, and personal belongings or valuables are removed where possible.”

