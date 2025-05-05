Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The big prize money purses keep on coming, as the Truist Championship takes place this week.

It’s the sixth of eight Signature Events in the PGA Tour season, so a share of $20 million will be up for grabs – and the winner will bank $3.6 million.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has opted to skip the event, which has a new title sponsor and will be staged at the Wissahickon Golf Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is in the field and will make a first stroke play start since winning the Masters, as he prepares for next week’s PGA Championship.

The second major of the year is being held at Quail Hollow, so the Truist Championship is heading to a new venue.

As far as prize money goes, the runner-up this week will earn $2.16 million, while third place will earn $1.36 million. Some huge payouts follow for the rest of the top 20.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown at the Truist Championship…

• ‘I hate it’ – PGA Tour winner hits out at controversial new format

• Bryson DeChambeau hits crazy LIV Golf milestone

Truist Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

• LIV Golf makes surprise format change

• Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course to host $3 million tour event

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000