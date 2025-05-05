Sign up for our daily newsletter
The big prize money purses keep on coming, as the Truist Championship takes place this week.
It’s the sixth of eight Signature Events in the PGA Tour season, so a share of $20 million will be up for grabs – and the winner will bank $3.6 million.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has opted to skip the event, which has a new title sponsor and will be staged at the Wissahickon Golf Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is in the field and will make a first stroke play start since winning the Masters, as he prepares for next week’s PGA Championship.
The second major of the year is being held at Quail Hollow, so the Truist Championship is heading to a new venue.
As far as prize money goes, the runner-up this week will earn $2.16 million, while third place will earn $1.36 million. Some huge payouts follow for the rest of the top 20.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown at the Truist Championship…
Truist Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $223,000
23: $207,500
24: $190,000
25: $175,000
26: $159,000
27: $152,500
28: $146,000
29: $140,000
30: $134,000
31: $128,500
32: $122,500
33: $116,500
34: $111,000
35: $106,500
36: $101,500
37: $96,500
38: $92,500
39: $88,500
40: $84,000
41: $80,000
42: $76,000
43: $72,000
44: $68,000
45: $64,000
46: $60,000
47: $56,000
48: $53,000
49: $50,000
50: $49,000
51: $48,000
52: $47,000
53: $46,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,500
56: $45,000
57: $44,500
58: $44,000
59: $43,500
60: $43,000
61: $42,500
62: $42,000
63: $41,500
64: $41,000
