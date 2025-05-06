Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour has unveiled Trump International Golf Links Scotland as the host of the Scottish Championship this summer.

Taking place from August 7-10, the $2.75 million tournament will be the penultimate event in the Closing Swing and mark the first time the tour has visited the Aberdeenshire venue.

The event previously featured as part of the Race to Dubai in 2020, when Adrian Otaegui finished four shots clear of Matt Wallace at Fairmont St Andrews.

“Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule,” said Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.

“2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”

Trump International Golf Links Scotland is also set to host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship the week prior.

It means back-to-back tour events will be contested on the Martin Hawtree-designed links course.

Tickets for the Scottish Championship are yet to be released, but fans have been urged to register their interest in attending.

Meanwhile, the returning tournament fills a void previously left by the Czech Masters, which was cancelled in 2025.

The FedEx St Jude Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoffs, as well as LIV Golf Chicago, will take place at the same time.

