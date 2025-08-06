Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Locals have been invited to play one of the world’s top-ranked courses with a new special rate at Trump Turnberry, in Ayrshire.

The resort, owned by US President Donald Trump, has launched a ‘Scottish Resident’ rate for fourballs looking to play on the acclaimed King Robert the Bruce course.

Set among the historic ruins of Turnberry Castle, the par-72 championship course was designed by Martin Ebert and is now offering a significantly reduced green fee.

Available daily after 2pm until October 31, 2025, Scottish residents can book a fourball at a special rate of £500 per group, meaning golfers can experience the track for £125pp.

• Donald Trump ‘deserves’ Open at Turnberry, claims son

• Chubby Chandler urges R&A to make Open decision on Turnberry

Nic Oldham, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “The King Robert the Bruce is a world-class course that celebrates Scotland’s rich golfing heritage.

“This special Scottish Resident rate is our way of inviting more local golfers to discover the course for themselves – an unforgettable links experience that has rightly earned global recognition.”

It coincides with a range of new features across the Trump Turnberry resort, in Girvan, from the reopening of the Ailsa Course this summer to the upgrade of the golf academy.

The Ailsa, of course, is bidding to return to The Open rota in the near future, with R&A bosses in discussions over its place among the other revered links courses in the UK.

• PGA Tour winner ‘very concerned’ by Rory McIlroy decision

• Former LIV man claims PGA Tour return blocked by ‘five-year ban’

Meanwhile, the discounted ‘Scottish Resident’ rate on the King Robert the Bruce course is a half-price deal on four balls until the end of September and slightly cheaper in October.

A fourball is priced at £250 per golfer between now and September 30, while a green fee costs £145 per golfer in October.

Spanning just over 7,200 yards of wind-swept, gorse-lined fairways and subtly contoured greens, it’s a stern challenge for players of all abilities.