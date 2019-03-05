search
Golf News

Trump Turnberry unveils "exceptional" changes to Ailsa's 16th

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2019
Turnberry Ailsa 16Th Main

Trump Turnberry has re-opened the 16th hole of its Ailsa Course after work was carried out on the burn that runs short of the green.

A tweet posted on the resort’s account this morning praised the “exceptional job” done by the team in “transforming the rugged burn into a beautiful new feature”.

A new concrete base has been built into the burn to tackle weeds, with the flow of the water now more ‘contained’ by walls lining either side of it.

BEFORE

Turnberry 16Th Old

DURING

Turnberry 16Th Work

AFTER

Turnberry 16Th New 1

The bridge on the right hand side of the green has also been sympathetically restored.

Turnberry 16Th New 2

The work is part of a number of tweaks that have been taking place on the Ailsa over the winter months. The ninth and 11th greens have also reportedly been modified to make them less penal and better reward good shots.

The run-off area to the left of the par-3 ninth has been raised and banked, whilst the 11th green has been extended by approximately 12 feet and, like the ninth, has been banked long and left to make it a fairer proposition. A new bunker on the right hand side of the green has also been built in.

The changes were first outlined in a letter to members from club captain towards the end of last year following recommendations made by Donald Trump following the US president and resort owner’s visit to Ayrshire last July.

“These changes have come about as a consequence of the regular visits by Eric Trump and the visit by President Trump,” said the letter from Peter Rae.

“It was felt that the greens on the Ailsa ninth and 11th potentially punished good shots into the green by allowing the ball to roll off the back of the green and, while that was annoying on the ninth hole, the shot was severely punished on the 11th.”

The ‘reborn’ Ailsa Course was unveiled in May 2016 after being extensively remodelled by design firm Mackenzie & Ebert following President Trump’s £250m acquisition of the resort in April 2014.

