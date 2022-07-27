search
Golf News

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser22 July, 2022
This week, some of the best in the world head to Dundonald Links for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

Eight of the world’s top 10 will tee it up at the Ayrshire links, with world No. 1 and two-time major champion Jin-Young Ko in the field.

She will be joined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho and Linn Grant, in what is set to be an exciting week on one of the west coast’s best links courses.

There will also be a strong contingent of five Scottish players on show, with Louise Duncan making herprofessional debut in front of home crowds.

The event is sponsored by Trust Golffor the second year. Last year, it was Ryann O’Toole who was victorious when the event was played at Dumbarnie Links.

Let’s take a closer look at all the details you need to know before the action gets underway...

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open details

Course: Dundonald Links

Course Stats: Par 72, 6,494 yards

Defending Champion: Ryann O’Toole

Purse: $2,000,000

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open betting tips

Here’s who you can expect to be contending this week...

Lydia Ko 12/1

Jin Young Ko 12/1

Minjee Lee 12/1

Atthaya Thitikul 14/1

Hyo Joo Kim 18/1

Linn Grant 22/1

Georgia Hall 25/1

Hye-Jin Choi 28/1

Sei Young Kim 30/1

Hannah Green 33/1

The bunkered Bet: 

Linn Grant: The Swede made headlines recently when she won the Scandanavian Mixed, trouncing the rest of the DP World Tour field. That week, she led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, a stat that will be important at Dundonald.

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open: how to watch

Coverage of the event will run from Thursday to Sunday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix. Up until the weekend, coverage will take place in the evenings. Saturday’s TV coverage will start from 2.00pm, with Sunday’s at 1.30pm.

If you want to go along, tickets are on salehere, and you’ll get a close look at some of the best, on a great test of links golf.

